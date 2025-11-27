Olympia driver airlifted after swerving to avoid deer on SR 101

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An Olympia man was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital early Thanksgiving morning after trying to avoid a deer and hitting some trees.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 27-year-old driver may have been heading to work at approximately 5:30 a.m. when he swerved on SR 101.

A solo deer was crossing the road, causing the driver to swerve into some trees and crash.

WSP Troopers reported that the driver’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening. When troopers arrived, they described the crash as “one of the most damaged cars they’d ever seen that didn’t result in death,” according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

It took direct responders 45 minutes to extract the driver from the vehicle. He was wearing his seatbelt when he crashed. No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to WSP.

The driver was also cited for going too fast for the conditions.

