Olympia armed drug dealing suspect arrested after not using turn signal

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police pulled over a driver for not using their turn signal and discovered much bigger crimes when they looked inside the vehicle.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 3.

The driver had a gun tucked between the driver seat and center console. The gun itself was legal as the driver had a valid concealed pistol license and the gun was registered to the driver.

At that point police asked to search the vehicle. The driver said there was nothing illegal in the car and gave them permission to search.

Officers found cocaine in multiple small bags. They also found two cell phones and more empty bags. All evidence that pointed to the driver dealing drugs.

The suspect was arrested for possession and possession with intent to deliver with an enhancement for being armed with a deadly weapon.

