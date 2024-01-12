Local

Olalla Elementary School out of lockdown after deputies find armed 29-year-old

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Olalla Elementary school was on lockdown Thursday as Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department deputies searched for an armed suspect in the Olalla area.

Officials say 29-year-old Darian Alan Savoie shot at deputies before running into a wooded area.

Savoie was identified by people who saw him walking along a roadway.

Burley Olalla Road at State Highway 16 will stay closed as deputies continue to investigate.








