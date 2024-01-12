Olalla Elementary School out of lockdown after deputies find armed 29-year-old

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Olalla Elementary school was on lockdown Thursday as Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department deputies searched for an armed suspect in the Olalla area.

Officials say 29-year-old Darian Alan Savoie shot at deputies before running into a wooded area.

Savoie was identified by people who saw him walking along a roadway.

Burley Olalla Road at State Highway 16 will stay closed as deputies continue to investigate.

***UPDATE

Darian Alan Savoie is now in custody. He was spotted by citizens in the area who saw him walking along a roadway. They called 911 and Savoie was arrested. The area near Burley Olalla Road and State Highway 16 will remain closed while Deputies investigate. — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) January 12, 2024





























©2024 Cox Media Group