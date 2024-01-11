Local

Olalla Elementary School on lockdown as deputies search for armed suspect

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Olalla Elementary school is currently on lockdown as Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department deputies search for an armed suspect in the Olalla area.

Officials say the suspect shot at deputies before running into a wooded area.

Burley Olalla Road at State Highway 16 is closed for the search.

“Please avoid the area until further notice,” said a spokesperson.

