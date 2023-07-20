OL Reign hosting World Cup watch parties throughout Washington

Soccer fans get excited! The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off Thursday and OL Reign is hosting watch parties throughout Washington.

They are partnering with the Seattle Sounders, Bite of Seattle, and SeattleFWC26 to create watch parties in Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane.

All watch parties are free with food and drink available for purchase. Each location is first-come, first-served and will feature games, giveaways, player appearances, and a chance to win a VIP experience to ‘Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe.’

Here’s a list of upcoming watch parties:

Thursday, June 20 – Canada vs. Nigeria

Rough & Tumble Pub – The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21 – USWNT vs. Vietnam

Seattle Center Armory – The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

Rough & Tumble Pub – The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 – USWNT vs. Netherlands





