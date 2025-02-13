Oil cleanup continues in Black River in Renton, source unknown

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology has been working to clean up an oil spill that was discovered in the Black River behind a pump station.

The spill was discovered on Feb. 5 in the Black River in Renton.

A contractor was hired to manage the cleanup.

Oil Spill cleanup in Black River in Renton (Washington State Department of Ecology)

Ecology believes the substance is cooking oil and is working with King County to see how much was spilled and where it came from.

Ecology said it has not seen any impacts on fish or wildlife.

If you have any information about who may be responsible, you are asked to call the Ecology Tip Line at (800) 645-7911.

For information on ways to safely dispose of cooking oil and other waste visit the King County website.

