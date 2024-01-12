Officials warn North Sound to stay inside as temperatures drop below freezing

NORTH SOUND, Wash — Below-freezing temperatures have officials warning people in the North Sound to stay inside if they can.

Forecasts are projecting that with the wind chill, it will feel like negative 15 degrees in some areas like Whatcom County.

“It’s cold and that’s dangerous,” Dave Pethick, Assistant Chief of Operations for Bellingham Fire, said. “The number negative 15 is the first time I’ve heard it in my career.

It doesn’t take long for your fingertips, your extremities your nose, your ears to get too cold and get frostbitten.”

Pethick said to avoid going outside if you can, but if you must go outdoors, make sure you are bundled up!

“Protecting all exposed skin you know when it gets down to the minus ten minus 15 numbers that they’re talking about you know there’s some limits you know you don’t want to be outside for too long,” Pethick said.

And while this cold winter weather is unpleasant news for most, Tony Breckenridge, a dike district commissioner, said it’s good news for his crews fixing a broken dike on the Samish River.

“The colder the weather the better off I am because those mountains you see the snow in it if it wasn’t snow it would be rain coming down and all these mountains flow into this river,” Breckenridge said.

He’s had crews working on it since Wednesday to beat the next high tide. “If we hadn’t of gotten this in one tide change the first house right down there would have flooded.”

