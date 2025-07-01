Officials urge caution after four children reportedly die of heatstroke in one week

Officials are urging everyone to be mindful of how quickly temperatures can rise after multiple children died from heatstroke while trapped in hot cars in the last week.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), since June 26, four children have died from hot car-related heatstroke, bringing the total number of hot car deaths to 12 so far this year.

The NHTSA reports that over the past 25 years, more than 1,010 children have died of heatstroke because they were left or became trapped in a hot car.

“It’s important for everyone to understand these tragedies can happen to anyone, but are always preventable,” writes the NHTSA.

Here is a list of facts and tips provided by the NHTSA to help prevent these tragedies:

Know the Facts

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. When a child is left in a vehicle, that child’s temperature can rise quickly — and the situation can quickly become dangerous.

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees. Death occurs at a core body temperature of 107 or above.

In 2024, 39 children died of heatstroke in vehicles — up 35% from 2023.

In 2018 and 2019, we saw a record number of hot car deaths — 53 children died each year — the most in at least 25 years, according to NoHeatstroke.org.

Everyone Can Help Prevent Hot Car Deaths

Parents and Caregivers

1. Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended for any length of time. Rolling windows down or parking in the shade does little to change the interior temperature of the vehicle.

2. Make it a habit to check your entire vehicle — especially the back seat — before locking the doors and walking away. Over 50% of pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths are a result of a parent or caregiver forgetting a child in a car.

3. Ask your childcare provider to call if your child doesn’t show up for care as expected.

4. Place a personal item like a purse or briefcase in the back seat, as another reminder to look before you lock. Write a note or place a stuffed animal in the passenger’s seat to remind you that a child is in the back seat.

5. Store car keys and fobs out of a child’s reach and teach children that a vehicle is not a play area.

Everyone — Including Bystanders

Secure Your Car

Always lock your car when you aren’t using it. Even if you don’t have a child of your own, a child in your neighborhood could get into your unlocked vehicle. Over 230 children have died from vehicular heatstroke since 1998 because they gained access to a vehicle and became trapped.

Act Fast. Save a Life.

If you see a child alone in a locked car, act immediately and call 911. A child in distress due to heat should be removed from the vehicle as quickly as possible and rapidly cooled.

Find more resources here: NHTSA.gov/heatstroke

©2025 Cox Media Group