Officials remind public of heating safety as cold snap sweeps over Washington

Wash. — As the cold snap continues to sweep over Washington, the Lincoln County Fire Department is reminding people to be safe when heating homes.

“Never use an oven to heat your home,” said a spokesperson.

Never use an oven to heat your home. #HeatingFireSafety pic.twitter.com/dHsdgEIsry — Lincoln County Fire (@LCFPD1) January 30, 2019

Of course, a safer alternative to traditional heating would be space heaters. However, officials say those aren’t completely safe either.

Space heaters cause one-third of home heating fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Officials say it’s always important to unplug space heaters when leaving a room or going to bed.

Space heaters cause 1/3 of home heating fires. With a few simple safety tips, you can prevent most heating fires from happening. Check out these safety tips: https://t.co/1S3af58tea

#WinterFireSafety #HeatingFireSafety #SpaceHeatersNeedSpace #3FeetAway pic.twitter.com/jyd7E4hkif — Sparky the Fire Dog (@Sparky_Fire_Dog) December 29, 2022

©2024 Cox Media Group