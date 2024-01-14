Local

Officials remind public of heating safety as cold snap sweeps over Washington

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Wash. — As the cold snap continues to sweep over Washington, the Lincoln County Fire Department is reminding people to be safe when heating homes.

“Never use an oven to heat your home,” said a spokesperson.

Of course, a safer alternative to traditional heating would be space heaters. However, officials say those aren’t completely safe either.

Space heaters cause one-third of home heating fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Officials say it’s always important to unplug space heaters when leaving a room or going to bed.

