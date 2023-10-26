Local

Officers find drugs, cash in stolen vehicle on Tacoma’s Eastside

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police officers say they found cash and drugs in a stolen vehicle on the Eastside last weekend.

After discovering a stolen car they found several types of drugs, evidence of drug dealing, and a firearm inside.

They also recovered cash from the car.

The driver was safely taken into custody.

