Officers find drugs, cash in stolen vehicle on Tacoma’s Eastside

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police officers say they found cash and drugs in a stolen vehicle on the Eastside last weekend.

After discovering a stolen car they found several types of drugs, evidence of drug dealing, and a firearm inside.

They also recovered cash from the car.

Tacoma Drug Bust Cash

The driver was safely taken into custody.

This past weekend our officers, patrolling Tacoma's East Side, discovered an occupied vehicle that was reported stolen out of Seattle. Officers safely took the driver into custody, found numerous kinds of illicit drugs, evidence of drug sales, and a firearm in his possession. pic.twitter.com/1UD8NJFe1n — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) October 26, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group