Officers arrest suspected sleeping burglar after he climbs out of ventilation system in Fife

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A suspected burglar climbed out of a rooftop ventilation system and was promptly arrested in Fife this weekend, according to the Fife Police Department.

According to police, police received a call from an employee of a business who said they heard snoring sounds coming from the ventilation system.

Officers soon arrived on the roof and woke the man up, who climbed out of the ventilation system.

He was led off the roof and was arrested.


