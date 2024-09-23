Oakland firefighters rescue deer trapped between walls in residential neighborhood

OAKLAND, Wash. — Oakland firefighters rescued a deer stuck between a house and a garage early Saturday morning after a concerned neighbor reported the incident, according to Oakland Firefighters Local 55.

Engine 6 responded to the call and found the deer trapped upside down in a narrow gap between two walls, with only about 10 inches of space.

Realizing the need for additional help, they called for Rescue 1 to assist with the operation.

After developing a plan, firefighters tied a rope around the deer’s legs, lifted her, and carefully turned her right-side up, allowing them to pull her free safely.

Before releasing the deer back into the wild, the crews removed the ropes to ensure the animal could walk without hindrance.

Oakland Animal Control also assisted in the effort, and firefighters expressed appreciation the neighbor who reported the situation.

The deer was successfully returned to her natural habitat.

