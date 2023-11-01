Oak Harbor police investigating string of vandalism incidents on Halloween night

Police with the Oak Harbor Police Department are investigating a string of over a dozen acts of vandalism on Halloween night.

The incidents occurred along North Harbor Street from Southeast 3rd Avenue to the north city limits in Oak Harbor.

More than a dozen people had their vehicles, home and apartment windows, and mailboxes all damaged.

According to police, a similar incident happened on the night of Oct. 19 in the same area. Police initially considered that an isolated event.

Police are investigating and asking people in the area to check surveillance and doorbell cameras for possible video of any suspects.

If you have information or video, contact Oak Harbor police at 360-679-9567.

