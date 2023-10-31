Nursing assistant tackled by deputy gets $75K from Snohomish County

EDMONDS, Wash. — New video from Snohomish County helps explain why a deputy’s stop for jaywalking just resulted in a $75,000 settlement for a Black nursing assistant.

The video obtained by the Everett Herald and shared with us shows Sharon Wilson being slammed face-first into the ground.

She said she was running to catch her bus in Edmonds when Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Lease tackled her in March 2020.

He said she failed to listen to his commands, but Wilson said she didn’t hear them because she was wearing headphones.

Her lawsuit claimed she was discriminated against because she is Black.

A sheriff’s office investigation found Lease followed policy and use of force guidelines.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement but was never charged.

