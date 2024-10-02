NTSB: FAA needs to take rudder issues on Boeing 737 MAX more seriously

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board says the Federal Aviation Administration needs to up the urgency on the potential for jammed flight controls on some Boeing 737s.

The issue came to light after pilots onboard a United Airlines 737 MAX experienced stuck rudder pedals during a landing at Newark International Airport in February.

According to the NTSB, the sticking rudder issue was caused by a defect in the rollout guidance actuators, the component that enables movement, installed in the tail of some B-737NG and 737MAX airplanes. Those actuators control the rudder’s movement during approach, landing, and rollout operations.

After discussing the incident with the FAA last week, the NTSB issued an urgent safety warning. In her letter, Chair Jennifer Homendy thanked the FAA for reporting the rudder problem but added, “However, I remain concerned that the FAA, as a whole, did not take this issue more seriously until we issued our urgent safety recommendation report…”

The NTSB pointed out potential risks stemming from the rudder problem, including a loss of control of an aircraft or the inability to stay on a runway. Homendy expressed disappointment the FAA did not take urgent actions over the past six months. “The case for urgent action is even greater since, after we opened our investigation, the FAA became aware of two similar incidents that had occurred with foreign operators in 2019,” said Homendy.

The letter also blamed Boeing for failing to inform United the the 737 airplanes it delivered to the airline were equipped with the actuators and that the actuators were mechanically connected to the rudder control system. " We are concerned of the possibility that other airlines are unaware of the presence of these actuators on their 737 airplanes,” said Homendy.

Meanwhile, employee-covered health benefits end Tuesday for striking machinists. Boeing says if workers cross the picket line, their insurance will be reinstated. Another option for workers and their families is federal “COBRA” coverage. A new state law also allows striking workers to apply for Apple Health through Washington’s Health plan finder website.

Last week, Boeing offered workers a best and final offer of a 30-percent raise over four years. Machinists say they want 40-percent. Union leaders said recently on social media Boeing talked between the two sides ended again, adding Boeing refuses to negotiate worker’s top concerns like pay and bringing back their pension plan.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Boeing says they are committed to continue negotiations at any time and they want to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

