Not a treat: Vandals destroy the Halloween spirit in Lynnwood neighborhood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — “We try to liven it up a little bit and have other people be able to enjoy things by seeing it.”

The Castillo family enjoys decorating their Lynnwood home for Halloween.

But they don’t appreciate the creeps who recently appeared on their front porch suddenly late at night.

In a matter of seconds, vandals tore down decorations, stole others – even ripping the head off their life-size skeleton.

The family was out of town at the time and got an alert from their security system.

“Kept looking at it and every time we looked at it, we saw another guy in the video. There is one here, one over there, and then one over there grabbing the inflatables,” said Mathias Castillo.

The family posted the video online, then quickly noticed they weren’t alone.

“Then I saw that it happened in other houses and then like a few minutes after it was posted, another posted another incident – it happened an hour or 40 minutes after ours,” said Ingrid Castillo.

The family believes the vandals who targeted their house may be responsible for the others.

“You can see it on other people’s video, same people wearing the same clothes, same colors and everything,” said Ingrid.

Neighbors are sharing videos, hoping they will lead to a tip about who’s doing it.

