Not ready to commit? Sweethearts set to release candy with messages ‘as blurry as your relationship’

Sweethearts will soon have something special for those who are single or in a situationship this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition boxes as the perfect gift for those not in a relationship during the holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprints or what sweethearts calls “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”

The special Valentine’s treats will be available for purchase on sweetheartscandies.com starting this Monday.

