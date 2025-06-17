Northshore School District bans cellphones in elementary, middle schools

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Northshore School District says it’s changing its cellphone policy for the upcoming school year.

The district says personal mobile devices will not be allowed in elementary and middle schools.

That includes laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. If the devices are brought to school, they must be turned off and stored away for the entire day.

In high schools, device use will be limited to before and after school, passing periods, and lunch breaks.

The district says a number of schools are already enforcing the new rule and are seeing more focus and engagement from students during class.

The district says they’re also seeing less cyberbullying, and students are spending more time interacting with each other.

“As educators, we strive to impact the lives of our students in positive ways,” a news release from the district says. “Providing a healthy community where students can learn the academic, social, and emotional skills needed to transition to healthy, happy, and thriving adults has always been at the core of our school communities and our role as educators.”

The district says they’ll be publishing a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ page before school starts to address any concerns parents may have.

If you’d like to learn more now, you can review the new policy here.

