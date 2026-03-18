Northeast 145th Street overpass in Shoreline closes for 13 days

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The N.E. 145th Street overpass, SR 523, is set to close Wednesday, March 18, at 9 p.m. for 13 consecutive days while contractors build a new roundabout on the east side of I-5.

Other side streets in the area will need to be closed as well, including Fifth Avenue N.E. on the north side of N.E. 145th Street.

Shoreline Public Works Director Tricia Juhnke explains, “The section of Fifth Avenue between 145th and basically that on ramp onto I-5 will be closed so the contractor can do some utility work, put in curbs, put in sidewalks.”

Director Juhnke said it will keep people from accessing northbound I-5 until March 31 and keep people from accessing the transit center from the south. Bicyclists and pedestrians will still be able to cross the freeway.

Two-lane roundabout being built on east side of I-5 in Shoreline

The city is about to build a two-lane roundabout on the east side of I-5 to match the recently opened roundabout on the west side of the freeway.

Juhnke said workers had to cut down about 10 feet of road on the west side of I-5. On the east side, they need to add dirt.

“Instead of cutting, we actually need to fill the roadway about four or five feet in places to bring it up to level, and all of that takes effort and is really hard to do while it’s under traffic,” she said.

This project is going to have a big impact on both commuters and residents.

“I would say, follow the detour routes,” Juhnke added. “Certainly, there’s a lot of side streets, but those can increase risks and safety for people, and so I would encourage you to follow the detour routes where we have looked at what are the impacts and what are the safe ways to travel.”

Anyone who wants to access the transit center during the closure will have to approach it from the north. The city has made some traffic changes on N.E. 155th to help with the flow.

Once construction is finished on March 31, drivers will be on the new roundabout, though only one of the two lanes will be open.

“From there, we’re really going to be on a what’s going to feel maybe like a sprint from the end of March to probably May, beginning of June, to really finish up the remainder of the work,” Juhnke said.

A final thought from Director Tricia Juhnke, “Well, I know it’s hard to adjust our habits and adjust our routines. You know, it’s kind of the short-term pain for long-term gain. So I appreciate people’s patience.”

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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