Northbound SR 599 closed in Tukwila after head-on collision

TUKWILA, Wash. — A crash is blocking all lanes of northbound State Route 599 in Tukwila.

The collision was reported at around 3 a.m. Monday.

The scene is just north of Interurban Avenue. Two cars were involved. One is on its side.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a car heading southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to Harborview in critical condition, Johnson said.

The second driver was taken to the hospital but did not have major injuries.

