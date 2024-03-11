Northbound SR 599 closed in Tukwila after head-on collision

TUKWILA, Wash. — A crash is blocking all lanes of northbound State Route 599 in Tukwila.
The collision was reported at around 3 a.m. Monday.
The scene is just north of Interurban Avenue. Two cars were involved. One is on its side.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a car heading southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and hit another car head-on.
The driver who caused the crash was taken to Harborview in critical condition, Johnson said.
The second driver was taken to the hospital but did not have major injuries.
UPDATE: A collision on NB SR 599 just north of Interurban Ave in Tukwila is blocking all lanes. Fire, State Patrol and Incident Response are on scene.— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 11, 2024
Seek alternate routes and expect delays. https://t.co/sEXokln8Ri pic.twitter.com/dnutIqn0gn
