Northbound I-5 shut down in shoreline while deputies investigate fatal incident

SHORELINE, Wash. — The northbound lanes on I-5 in shoreline have been closed at 185th Street while deputies investigate a fatal incident.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 911 call Thursday afternoon saying a woman in her late 50s had either jumped or fallen off the overpass onto northbound I-5.

“KCSO Major Accident Reconstruction Detectives are en route to investigate the incident,” said a spokesperson. “We are saddened to say that the female was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Officials say to expect delays from North 175th Street to North 185th Street while the death is investigated.

#ClosureAlert. NB 5 closed at 185th due to police activity. Traffic diverted to 175th. Avoid the area if at all possible. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 22, 2023

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

