Crash closes northbound I-5 in Seattle’s Maple Leaf area

SEATTLE — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed at 85th Street in Seattle after a crash in the Maple Leaf area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

All lanes were back open by 7:19 a.m.

The crash caused a long backup during the morning commute.

