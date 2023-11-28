North Seattle marijuana shop damaged when car slams into front door

SEATTLE — A North Seattle marijuana dispensary has been damaged in a smash-and-grab burglary early Tuesday.

It happened at Greenside Recreational Seattle on Aurora Avenue North and North 98th Street at about 4:45 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a car that was blocking some lanes of traffic on northbound Aurora Avenue North. It had been used to crash into the store’s front door.

When police entered the building, no suspects were inside.

Seattle Police said merchandise was stolen.

Officers confirmed that the car used to crash into the building, a Hyundai sedan, was stolen.

No one was hurt and there was no structural damage to the building.

Greenside Recreational smash-and-grab (KIRO 7 News)

