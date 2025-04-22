North Cascades Highway to reopen for the season

The North Cascades Highway is set to reopen Tuesday for the season.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Highway 20 between milepost 134 at Ross Dam Trailhead and milepost 171 at the Silver Star Gate will reopen at 10 a.m.

It’s been closed since mid-November because of snow and icy conditions.

The road typically reopens in April or May.

Last season it reopened on April 19.

WSDOT is reminding drivers to be mindful of the conditions on the highway.

WSDOT says to make sure headlights are on, stay alert for other vehicles—including motorcycles and bicycles, and understand that most U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service facilities along the route remain closed. Also, there is no cell service throughout the mountainous corridor.

©2025 Cox Media Group