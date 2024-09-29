North Bend burglary suspects spotted in South King County Target using victim’s credit cards

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Snoqualmie Police need help to identify two men seen on Target surveillance using stolen credit cards belonging to the burglary victims of North Bend.

On Monday, September 23, police began to investigate multiple burglaries and car prowls that occurred in the City of North Bend.

On Wednesday, investigators got their hands on security camera footage from a Target in South King County that may show the suspects police are looking for.

North Bend burglary suspect spotted in South King County Target (Snoqualmie Police Department)

According to investigators, stolen credit cards belonging to victims of North Bend were used at Target a few hours after they were stolen.

Using home security footage from the night of the burglaries, investigators were to get a description of the car the suspect could be driving.

Investigators said the North Bend suspects were likely driving a small sedan that matched a white four-door sedan that was seen entering the Target parking lot.

North Bend burglary suspect car spotted at South King County Target (Snoqualmie Police Department)

Investigators believe these are the two men and the white BMW sedan they are looking for.

“In the surveillance video, the suspects appeared to be black males in their 20′s and were both wearing masks as they entered the store to use the victim’s credit card,” Snoqualmie Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police ask that you call (425) 888-3333 if you can help ID the suspects in the photos or the car.

©2024 Cox Media Group