North Bend brewery creates opportunity from misfortune after thieves clear out tills

NORTH BEND, Wash. — North Bend’s Volition Brewing got creative this week after thieves broke in and cleared out all of their spare change.

According to the brewery, their “till and change machine decided to take an unexpected vacation” as part of what they’re calling a “grand heist.”

“But fear not,” they added, “the show persists!”

Creating opportunity from misfortune, Volition took the “misadventure” and parlayed it into a brand new beer, “because even robberies can’t steal our sense of humor.”

And so, they introduced the Quarter Bandit Double IPA, boasting “flavors of bitterness and loss with aromas of disappointment and frustration.”

The 8.6% ABV beer is available now, but customers are asked to be patient while Volition Brewing gets everything back in working order. During that process, they’ll only be accepting cards, and will be limited on quarters for their pinball machines.

