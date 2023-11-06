North Beach High School in Ocean Shores evacuated and closed for day after bomb and weapons threat

Deputies in Ocean Shores evacuated and closed a high school after a threat of pipe bombs and a school shooter Monday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:23 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers received an anonymous call from a person claiming his friend had placed pipe bombs throughout North Beach High School.

The caller also said his friend planned to shoot up the school with an AR-15 after the bombs detonated at noon.

Officers with the Ocean Shores Police Department and deputies with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office were at the school, working to evacuate the school.

According to deputies, nothing suspicious has been found.

Students were transported home. All athletic events were also canceled.

The Washington State Patrol bomb squad was also called to the school to search for potential explosives.

