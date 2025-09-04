NOAH Center in need of formula after arrival of lots of tiny kittens

STANWOOD, Wash. — The NOAH Center in Stanwood is asking for help. The nonprofit animal adoption center recently welcomed several litters of tiny bottle baby kittens — newborns who lost their mothers far too soon – and they’re running low on formula.

“Some barely the size of your hand, their eyes not yet open, they cry out every few hours for the comfort and nourishment only specialized kitten milk replacement formula (KMR) can provide,” the shelter shared online.

With months of kitten season still ahead, the center is asking for donations to keep the kittens fed.

“Each can of formula answers those cries with full bellies, strength, and the promise of a brighter future,” the shared.

You can donate by purchasing something directly from their Amazon Wish List here.

“Your generosity means more than words can say — to us, and to every tiny life you help save,” the center said.

The NOAH Center has saved the lives of over 54,000 homeless cats and dogs, matching them with their forever homes.

Interested in adopting? Check out the cats, kittens, dogs and puppies that are available here.

