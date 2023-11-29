No suspects after man in his 20s fatally shot in Auburn

Police in Auburn are investigating Tuesday afternoon’s fatal shooting of a man in his 20s, according to the Auburn Police Department.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of I Street Northeast.

When police arrived, they found a white Honda with multiple bullet holes and a man in his 20s in the driver’s seat.

The man had at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to save the man’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody.

If you have information about this incident, call the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

©2023 Cox Media Group