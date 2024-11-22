No power? No problem. Lake Stevens community delivers help to food bank

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Lake Stevens Food Bank is thanking the community for delivering some extra help following Tuesday’s bomb cyclone.

Strong winds knocked out power, but volunteers helped make 49 deliveries and serve 191 families.

“It was pretty spectacular considering we didn’t have any electricity until 10 minutes before distribution was over,” the food bank wrote on its Facebook page.

The post says clients received their normal food as well as their items to prepare for Thanksgiving.

“Thank you for all the amazing help from the donors, food drives, and so many organizations from within and outside our community,” the food bank wrote.

