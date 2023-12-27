‘No one would’ve made it’: Tacoma mother describes moments car crashed through home

TACOMA, Wash. — A man is on the run after smashing his car into a Tacoma apartment. It happened near 66th and South Tyler Street.

The Martinez family said they were enjoying a quiet Christmas night when suddenly, they heard a loud boom and saw headlights.

“It was just like a movie. It all happened so fast,” said Tiffany Martinez.

She was home with her boyfriend and their two children at the time.

A white SUV had crashed through her daughter’s bedroom.

“When I opened the door to my girls’ room all I saw was the car,” said Martinez.

She said the wall where their bunkbeds rest, was the same wall the car broke through.

“I’m just thankful no one was in here. No one would’ve made it,” said Martinez.

After surveying her daughters’ room, she then checked on the driver, who had gotten out of the car.

Martinez said he asked if everyone was OK and then ran off before the police arrived. He left behind his car and piles of debris.

The Martinez family said they are thankful to be alive. They spent Tuesday packing up their belongings, with plans to move as soon as possible. She said the apartment is working to repair the apartment, but it won’t be an easy fix.

“Even if they fix it, my girls don’t want to be in here. We don’t feel safe,” said Martinez.

The family has created a GoFundMe, while they figure out their next plans.

Tacoma Police say they have not made an arrest in this case. They told KIRO 7 that the car that crashed into the home was not stolen, so they feel confident they will be able to track down its owner.

