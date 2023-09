Firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house Monday.

Just after 4 p.m., crews worked on the fire in the 2000 block of Northeast 130th Street.

Once the structure was deemed to be abandoned, firefighters worked defensively to extinguish the fire.

After about 40 minutes, firefighters had the fire under control.

Crews searched the home and did find one occupant who was able to exit safely.

There were no injuries.

