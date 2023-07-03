No injuries after firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Kent

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Kent early Monday morning, according to Puget Sound Fire.

At 2:52 a.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 13300 block of Southeast 273rd Street.

Puget Sound Fire on location of a working residential fire in the 13300 block of SE 273rd Street. pic.twitter.com/jHPciQeqFp — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 3, 2023

According to Puget Sound Fire, the people in the home were awakened by the smoke alarm and were able to safely get out of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 50 minutes.

©2023 Cox Media Group