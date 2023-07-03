Local

No injuries after firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Kent early Monday morning, according to Puget Sound Fire.

At 2:52 a.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 13300 block of Southeast 273rd Street.

According to Puget Sound Fire, the people in the home were awakened by the smoke alarm and were able to safely get out of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 50 minutes.

