A car crashed into a Kent home Tuesday morning, with a photo showing the car completely inside the house.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Puget Sound Fire responded to the report in the 24000 block of 35th Place South in Kent.

When firefighters and medics arrived, they found a black Kia Sportage inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

Puget Sound Fire is working to determine the structural stability of the house.

