Nimitz sailor hospitalized, two others detained after incident at Naval Base Kitsap

BREMERTON, Wash. — Three sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz were involved in an alleged stabbing at Naval Base Kitsap, as confirmed by Public Affairs Officer Tim Pietrack.

He says the incident happened in the barracks on Jan 7.

One sailor was sent to Harborview Medical and is currently in stable condition. Two other sailors are being held in pre-trial confinement at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“This incident is under investigation by NCIS and Naval Base Kitsap security department,” said Pietrack. “Nimitz will be conducting increased training on risk management to help mitigate Sailors’ involvement in further incidents of this nature.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.









©2024 Cox Media Group