Nighttime lane closures on Tacoma Narrows Bridge

TACOMA, Wash. — Those who are heading east on SR 16, or the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, should plan for lane closures near the toll plaza

Maintenance crews will close all lanes of eastbound SR 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Thursday, June 12 through the morning of Saturday, June 14 to remove outdated tolling equipment.

During the closure, vehicles will be routed through the toll booth plaza before continuing to drive across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

“Drivers with an active Good To Go! pass in their vehicle who wish to pay with cash or credit card instead of their account at the toll booth will need to tell the toll collector how they want to pay,” the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

