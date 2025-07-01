Nickel the Lab joins Federal Way PD as a Guide Dog for the Blind puppy-in-training

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department has welcomed a new furry friend to the team!

Nickel, the 5-month-old Yellow Labrador, is starting his journey as a Guide Dog for the Blind puppy in training.

Nickel is Sarah Butts’ fourth training project with Guide Dogs for the Blind, helping him become a life-changing service dog.

Zaida, Sarah’s first puppy in training at Federal Way PD, has officially graduated and is now working as a Guide Dog in Southern California.

Sarah’s third puppy in training, Fiddler, is in the final two phases and extremely close to making it as a working Guide Dog.

“Let’s show Sarah, Nickel, Zaida, and Fiddler some love and support as they continue to make a difference in the lives of others!” wrote the Federal Way Police Department as they praised Sarah for her accomplishments.

