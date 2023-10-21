Newly released video shows deadly 2021 Tacoma shooting in connection with wrongful death lawsuit

TACOMA, Wash. — A newly released video shows the moment a gas station attendant allegedly shot and killed a customer.

It’s from a controversial case in 2021. Criminal charges were never filed against the attendant but a wrongful death lawsuit was just filed in August.

The video gives a better picture of exactly what happened the night Job Irving was shot and killed at a gas station in Tacoma.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s estate, Iriving was celebrating his birthday with friends when they stopped at the gas station where Kyle Braidwood worked.

The video shows Irving and friends tossing a baseball and dancing.

The lawsuit says Braidwood came outside and told them to keep the noise down and stop tossing the baseball.

Documents say Irving was joking around and pretended to measure Braidwood with a tape measure. And that’s when things took a violent turn.

The lawsuit alleged Braidwood misread the gesture, grabbed Irving, slammed him to the ground, and Irving’s head into the pavement.

Irving’s friends separated the two and they left.

According to court documents, both Braidwood and Irving called 911. Irving then came back to the store to wait for the police.

The lawsuit says Braidwood was on the phone with South Sound 911 for 30 minutes and that the wait time exceeded standard response times.

The suit claims around midnight, Braidwood took matters into his own hands and charged Irving.

The two began to fight and fall outside on the pavement. That’s when Irving reportedly broke the hold Braidwood had on him and Braidwood pulled out his handgun, shooting Irving multiple times.

Braidwood then ran inside and called 911 again. Police recovered 15 shell casings at the scene.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Irving’s death as a homicide but criminal charges were never filed against Braidwood because prosecutors couldn’t prove the absence of self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt.

The wrongful death suit has been filed against Braidwood, his boss, South Sound 911, the City of Tacoma, and the Tacoma Police Department.

