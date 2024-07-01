Newborn gorilla born at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo announced the birth of a baby gorilla on Monday.

Akenji, a western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her first offspring, a boy, on June 28, at 10:30 a.m.

The newborn is being hand-reared by the zoo’s staff due to Akenji’s lack of maternal behaviors.

Despite training, Akenji hasn’t shown maternal instincts, so the staff provides round-the-clock care and encourages bonding opportunities.

Following a nine-month pregnancy, the zoo’s team intervened for the baby’s safety and performed a neonatal exam, confirming the infant’s health and weight of 4.4 pounds.

“We’re encouraged by the baby’s strong health and appetite,” said Dr. Yousuf Jafarey, Associate Veterinarian.

The baby is the 16th gorilla born at Woodland Park Zoo and the third offspring of silverback Kwame.

While Akenji and her family are viewable in the outdoor habitat, the baby remains off-view.

