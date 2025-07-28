New Washington law protects bystanders who break into hot cars to save lives

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A new law in Washington now protects individuals from civil liability if they break into a vehicle to rescue someone in danger.

Starting Monday, House Bill 1046 allows people to break car windows if there is no other way for the vulnerable person or animal inside to escape.

New WA law shields bystanders breaking into hot cars

There are exceptions to the new law. People must first call 911 before entering the vehicle and are required to remain at the scene until law enforcement or first responders arrive.

The law extends beyond children and pets. It also includes vulnerable adults who may be impaired due to age, brain injury, developmental, or emotional conditions.

The legislation comes amid growing concern over heat-related vehicle deaths. According to NoHeatStroke.org, more than 1,000 children nationwide have died of heatstroke in cars since 1998, including 15 fatalities so far this year.

The most recent case in Washington occurred on May 24, 2023, when a one-year-old child died in Puyallup after being left in a vehicle on a 77-degree day.

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

©2025 Cox Media Group