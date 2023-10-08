New video shows Pierce County deputies, K-9 track and arrest robbery suspect

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released a video on October 6 that shows deputies and K-9 Ice track and arrest a robbery suspect in Puyallup.

On Monday, September 18 around 1 p.m., deputies went to an armed robbery report at the GameStop at 136th and Meridian. The caller said a man robbed the store and implied he had a gun.

The business was in the process of rebuilding after it was robbed at 4 a.m. that morning. The store had not yet been boarded up when the man robbed them.

The department said deputies arrived and asked for surveillance video, a description of the man, and where he went.

Deputies got a description and knew the man stole a couple of PlayStation 5 consoles before fleeing on foot.

Puyallup K-9 Ice and his handler were called in to help.

“Deputies tracked past two schools and through the woods till they located the stolen property behind the fence of a residential neighborhood,” said the department.

The man was found hiding in a shed and was pulled out and arrested.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail and charged with robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

