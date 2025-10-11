Sheriff: New video shows suspected arsonist set fire to sex shop in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Surveillance video released by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) allegedly shows a 48-year-old man pouring gasoline inside an Everett sex shop and setting it on fire.

The sheriff’s office says the man was arrested on the night of October 1 in connection with two arsons within hours of each other.

In new video released on Saturday, the man can be seen walking up to the Airport Adult Video shop in Everett with a red gas can and allegedly began pouring it in and around the shop as employees were inside.

Shortly after, video shows the man running out of the building with flames and smoke coming from the shop.

Two hours later, the man allegedly set fire to another Everett sex shop, The Love Zone, as people were inside.

A second clip posted by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office shows body-worn camera footage from a deputy as he found the suspect at a parking lot on Evergreen Way and Pecks Drive in Everett.

The suspect allegedly threw a stick at the deputy when he first arrived and a K9 was released to chase the suspected arsonist.

The man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail two counts of first-degree arson, burglary, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and controlled substance knowingly possessing with no prescription.

