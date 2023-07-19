New video shows corrections deputies fighting flooding inside Whatcom County Jail

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A new video shows corrections deputies fighting back against flooding inside the Whatcom County Jail.

The Whatcom Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday afternoon an inmate was showering when a large amount of water rushed underneath the door.

They found a sprinkler head had been tampered with in the shower room. The large amount of water overwhelmed the drains, flooded the entire first floor of the jail, and seeped through the ceiling into sheriff’s offices below the jail.

All the pouring water caused significant damage to interview rooms, offices, and computers. Estimated damages are $5,000 and growing.

Deputies worked to push the water toward the drain while the fire department turned off the main line.

Deputies said the 48-year-old inmate who was in the shower is facing a new charge of malicious mischief.

