Local

New video shows Coast Guard crew rescuing man and dog in Samish Bay

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Coast Guard rescues man and dog in Samish Bay. (United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The U.S. Pacific Northwest Coast Guard posted a video of a crew rescuing a man and dog in Samish Bay on Saturday.

The USCG said an Air Station Port Angeles crew hoisted the pair from a 35-foot sailboat that ran aground.

The USCG said the man and dog were safely transported to Bellingham International Airport with no injuries.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read