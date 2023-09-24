New video shows Coast Guard crew rescuing man and dog in Samish Bay

The U.S. Pacific Northwest Coast Guard posted a video of a crew rescuing a man and dog in Samish Bay on Saturday.

The USCG said an Air Station Port Angeles crew hoisted the pair from a 35-foot sailboat that ran aground.

The USCG said the man and dog were safely transported to Bellingham International Airport with no injuries.

Yesterday, a #USCG Air Station Port Angeles aircrew rescued a man and a dog from a 35-foot sailing vessel that was reported to have run aground in Samish Bay, WA. They were safely transported to Bellingham International Airport with no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/UCZqnX4ilh — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 24, 2023





