New tapir ‘Tuah’ welcomed at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo has welcomed a new male Malayan tapir named Tuah, who arrived from the Minnesota Zoo as part of a survival breeding plan.

The name “Tuah” means “good fortune or luck” in Malay, and he will turn five years old in August.

His arrival follows the introduction of a female tapir named Binti in June, and together they are expected to contribute to the genetic diversity of the species in captivity, the zoo said in a release.

“Tuah is curious about his new digs and is enjoying exploring the outdoors,” said Pat Owen, an animal care manager at Woodland Park Zoo. “He has acclimated well, we continue to learn what motivates him.”

According to a release from the zoo, Malayan tapirs are the largest of the four species of tapirs and are fairly rare in North American zoos, with only 37 currently living in these facilities.

Tapirs’ prehistoric appearance has changed very little over millions of years.

The zoo has made several upgrades to the tapir habitat in the Trail of Vines exhibit, including a new training panel for health and husbandry interactions, new heating coils for winter warmth, a reconstructed viewpoint for visitor interaction, repainted bedrooms, and improved yard grading to reduce slip hazards.

Tuah and Binti will live apart until they are introduced for breeding in the future, and the zoo says visitors may need to be patient if they don’t see both tapirs immediately as they adjust to their new surroundings.

With the arrival of Tuah, Woodland Park Zoo continues its efforts to support the conservation of Malayan tapirs, enhancing the zoo’s Trail of Vines exhibit and contributing to the global effort to preserve this rare species.

©2025 Cox Media Group