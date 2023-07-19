New stunning image of explosion that rattled windows near Sequim

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — We received a stunning image of some sort of blast and fire at a home near Sequim in Clallam County on Tuesday.

A viewer also sent us a video from his small plane. He said he was two miles east of the blast and the explosion rattled his windows at home.

He lives on a community runway and took off, capturing the scene from the cockpit about 10 minutes later.

In the video, you can get a real sense of the force of the blast and the level of destruction from the air.

It’s even more clear on the ground. Clallam County Fire District 3 sent us a photo from the scene. It is taken near June Place and Woodcock Road.

At this point, it’s not clear what caused the blast or whether anyone was at home at the time. Firefighters did ask that people avoid the area.

