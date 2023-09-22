New report shows obesity rates topping 35% or more in 22 states

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Obesity levels are skyrocketing nationwide with the rate of adults living with the disease jumping by nearly 44% over the last two decades alone!

There are now 22 states with obesity rates at or above 35 percent, according to a new report from Trust for America’s Health, a nonprofit, health policy organization.

“(Obesity) also contributes to and increases the risk of other conditions like type two diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and many forms of cancer,” said Dr. Nadine Gracia, president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health.

Dr. Gracia said the contributing factors to this public health issue are complex. She said it stems from genetics to social and economic factors.

“When we think about having access to healthy and nutritious foods, people who have food insecurity of households where they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck and not able to afford those nutritious foods,” said Dr. Gracia.

The report also outlines several recommendations at the state and federal levels. She said she wants communities to invest more in safe places for physical activity.

“Really create communities that are bikeable, walkable, wheelchair rolling for those individuals who have disabilities, and really allow people to understand how to be able to move in their way and promote those types of community conditions,” said Dr. Gracia.

Experts also want to change where you see nutrition labels on food packages. They say putting them on the front can help people be more informed about their food choices.

