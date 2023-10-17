New numbers show Pierce and King County car thefts lowest since June

New numbers from the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force found that vehicle thefts in Pierce and King counties actually dipped to their lowest levels since June of this year.

From September 2022 to September 2023, 1,431 vehicles were reported stolen in King County. In Pierce County, 705 were reported stolen.

In both counties, the months have staggered throughout the year as shown below.

Puget Sound stolen vehicles from Sept. 2022 to Sept. 2023 in King County and Pierce County. (Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force)

Statewide, the most significant jump was from 2021 to 2022 when 10,000 more vehicles were stolen.

Number of stolen cars reported statewide from 2009 to Sept. 2023. (Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force)

Since 2022, the number has slowly started declining but the ‘Kia Boyz’ trend hasn’t helped.

In August 2022, we talked to Seattle police who warned the surge in Kia theft was linked to TikTok.

And by July 2023, Hyundai and Kia thefts hadn’t slowed down.

The PSATTF said so far this year, 31,011 vehicles have been reported stolen statewide.

To lessen your risk of getting your car stolen the PSATTF recommends:

Removing or hiding all valuables.

Locking your car.

Not leaving keys or fobs inside.

Not leaving your car running unattended. Exhaust in cold months can make your car an easy target.

Using anti-theft devices like an alarm, kill switch, or steering wheel lock.

Parking in well-lit areas.

Leaving a GPS tracked like an Air Tag or Tile in your car.

For Kia and Hyundais the PSATTF strongly recommends steering wheel locks, even as a visual deterrent.

