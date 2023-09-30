New footage shows Sea-Tac crash that sent 4-year-old to hospital

SEATTLE — Newly released footage shows the moments leading up to a crash at Sea-Tac that sent a four-year-old to the hospital.

Three people were injured after an SUV drove onto the curbside departure area at Sea-Tac Airport on May 17.

Three people were taken to the hospital according to the Port of Seattle. One of them was a 4-year-old in critical condition.

The crash happened about halfway through a year-long curbside safety and accessibility project.

“I know they’ve been working on everything around here, and there’s a definite necessity for it,” said passenger Craig Fischer, who lives in Tacoma.

Part of the nearly $23 million project includes bollards that are already being installed along the arrivals level.

The airport said that it is also planning to get rid of the curbside skycap check-ins where the crash happened. The project is expected to be finished this fall.

Fischer said he thinks they are needed along the road at departures where the crash happened too.

“Upstairs, the departures get crazy, where traffic is merging on over really quickly,” said Fischer.

