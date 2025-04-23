New Edmonds red light cameras may issue 11,000+ tickets a year

EDMONDS, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

More than 200 warning letters have been issued to Edmonds drivers as part of its newly implemented red light camera enforcement program, according to The Everett Herald.

The system includes two cameras. One is located at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99, and the other at 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way. In total, the pair recorded 535 violations from April 10 to April 17.

Red light cameras trigger hundreds of warnings in Edmonds





However, Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure noted that 320 of those incidents have either been dismissed or are still under review. Officials are currently offering drivers a “grace period,” meaning drivers caught running red lights will receive warning notices rather than fines.

Starting in May, violations will result in a $145 ticket for failing to stop at a red light. Officials said the cameras could generate up to 11,180 citations annually.

For comparison, in Lynnwood, the red-light camera at 196th Street and Alderwood Mall Parkway was the busiest in 2023, issuing 14,323 citations. The next most active location recorded 4,535.

©2025 Cox Media Group